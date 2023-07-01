Why the 101 California Street Shooting Still Resonates 30 Years Later

So 30 years ago, California had the third highest rate of gun homicides of any state in the country. And now [the state] has the seventh lowest rate of gun-related deaths, and it’s now well below the national average for gun deaths. And if California had the same gun death rate as the rest of the nation, we would have lost nearly 16,000 more people to gunshots in the last decade alone.

The survivors of the organization got together just literally in the days and weeks after this tragedy and decided to think about what the legal community had to offer to try to prevent gun violence and save lives. And we created this organization and right away got to work on starting to pass laws at the local level in California, at the state level. In the 30 years that our organization has been in place, [it] has innovated in areas of policy and other states have copied and started new approaches that have been very effective. And it’s really in large part thanks to these survivors that turned the pain into purpose and worked in coalition with others in the state and were able to make a lot of changes.

With all of that in mind, I wonder how you make sense of the fact that so much change came out of the 101 California shooting. But today, when it feels like we hear about mass shootings so much, there’s way less, if any, action.

There’s a lot happening at the state level and even at the federal level, and I don’t know that the message has gotten out enough to the public about that. So last year, President Biden signed the first gun safety major legislation in nearly 30 years. That was a huge historic victory. We’ve had Republican governors signing gun safety laws. Unfortunately, what we still have is a way too high level of gun deaths in our country. So the epidemic itself is still raging, and there’s still so much work that we need to do.

We know a lot of communities across the state deal with everyday gun violence. What needs to happen to see meaningful change on this issue?

Fortunately, there are people that have been working for decades on the problem of community violence intervention, and there are solutions that come from the communities themselves. And these are proven solutions to reducing homicides and injury in impacted neighborhoods. California has actually been on the forefront of funding these types of programs. In 2019 and 2021, the state significantly increased its investments in a program called CalVIP (California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program), and that program funds these on-the-ground, community-based approaches. California has the nation’s largest state-funded program supporting these initiatives.

