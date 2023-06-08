Newsom Proposes US Constitutional Amendment to Ban Assault Weapons

The long-shot proposal would require California and 33 other state legislatures to call a constitutional convention, known as an Article V convention, which would require three-quarters of states, or 38, to approve what would be the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In addition to its four main tenets, the proposed amendment “will affirm Congress, states, and local governments can enact additional common-sense gun safety regulations that save lives,” according to the announcement from the governor.

“Our ability to make a more perfect union is literally written into the Constitution,” Newsom said in a written statement announcing the proposal. “The 28th Amendment will enshrine in the Constitution common sense gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and gun owners overwhelmingly support – while leaving the 2nd Amendment unchanged and respecting America’s gun-owning tradition.”