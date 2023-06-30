A Split-Screen Moment for Racial Politics

The Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions. Hours later, a California task force studying reparations for African-Americans delivers a groundbreaking final report. Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the political crosscurrents at play with Stephen Menendian, the Assistant Director and Director of Research at the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley. Plus, Alexei Koseff, State Capitol Reporter at CalMatters joins to discuss the final state budget deal.