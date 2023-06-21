New Study Finds Homelessness Mainly Tied To High Housing Costs

Lack of Affordable Housing Driving More People Into Homelessness
California’s sky high housing costs are the biggest contributor to homelessness, and older residents are feeling it the most. That’s according to a new study from the University of California, San Francisco.
Reporter: Sydney Johnson, KQED
Hospitals, Counties Balk At Proposal To Increase Pay For Health Care Workers
Hospitals and workers agree – California has a healthcare staffing shortage. What they don’t agree on is how to fix it. Democrats in the state legislature are pushing to increase the minimum wage for health care workers to $25 an hour. But hospitals, counties, and business groups say now isn’t the right time.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio