Morning Report

New Study Finds Homelessness Mainly Tied To High Housing Costs

KQED News Staff
A homeless man sleeps beside his makeshift temporary shelter in downtown Los Angeles. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Lack of Affordable Housing Driving More People Into Homelessness 

California’s sky high housing costs are the biggest contributor to homelessness, and older residents are feeling it the most. That’s according to a new study from the University of California, San Francisco.
Reporter: Sydney Johnson, KQED 

Hospitals, Counties Balk At Proposal To Increase Pay For Health Care Workers

Hospitals and workers agree – California has a healthcare staffing shortage.  What they don’t agree on is how to fix it. Democrats in the state legislature are pushing to increase the minimum wage for health care workers to $25 an hour. But hospitals, counties, and business groups say now isn’t the right time.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

