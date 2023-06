Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the legislature’s budget agreement and Governor Gavin Newsom’s interview with Sean Hannity. Then, Assemblywoman Liz Ortega joins to talk about her journey to America, interpreting for family members and neighbors as a kid, her career in organized labor, her reaction to the budget deal to aid public transit and her thoughts on labor disputes over CEQA and housing.

