The Bay

Oakland Event Series Aimed at Gun Violence Prevention Returns for Summer 2023

Ericka Cruz Guevarra
A crowd dances to Los Rakas at Town Nights in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood on July 15, 2022. The free event is hosted by Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ) at several Oakland locations throughout the summer. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

A spate of deadly shootings across the Bay are highlighting an ongoing surge in gun violence in the region, especially since the pandemic, which in part interrupted some of the work that had been trying to prevent  gun violence.

In Oakland, community groups and the city’s Department of Violence Prevention (DVP) say it’s going to take creative thinking to solve this problem — and that includes investing in arts and culture. Starting Friday and through July, DVP is bringing back Town Nights, a series of arts and culture events around Oakland that provide resources and positive social outlets. So why do some of the city’s leading gun violence prevention groups say this programming is effective at stopping gun violence? The Bay revisits this question in an episode featuring Nastia Voynovskaya, KQED associate editor of arts and culture. 

This episode first published October 10, 2022.

