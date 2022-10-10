Preventing Gun Violence Through Arts and Culture

Several Bay Area cities, including Oakland, are dealing with increased levels of gun violence. In Oakland, the city has hit triple-digit homicides for the third straight year.

This has reversed years of positive progress, which was happening in part because of violence intervention work in communities — work that was disrupted during the pandemic.

Communities are trying to do what they can to stop violence before it happens. One important piece of the puzzle? Investing in culture, and in events that provide resources and positive social outlets.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor at KQED arts & culture



