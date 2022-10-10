KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Preventing Gun Violence Through Arts and Culture

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloNastia VoynovskayaMaria Esquinca
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

(From left) Paris, Persia and Iliana dance to Los Rakas at Town Nights in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood on July 15, 2022. The free event is hosted by Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice (CURYJ) at several Oakland locations throughout the summer. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Several Bay Area cities, including Oakland, are dealing with increased levels of gun violence. In Oakland, the city has hit triple-digit homicides for the third straight year.

This has reversed years of positive progress, which was happening in part because of violence intervention work in communities — work that was disrupted during the pandemic.

Communities are trying to do what they can to stop violence before it happens. One important piece of the puzzle? Investing in culture, and in events that provide resources and positive social outlets.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor at KQED arts & culture


Sponsored

Links: