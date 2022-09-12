Beyond employing these young people for five Fridays, Town Nights was designed to get them involved in CURYJ’s other programs, including paid Homies 4 Justice internships, which are still accepting applications through Sept. 24.

“I see myself in every single one of them,” says Muscadine. “I’m very patient with them. So when I see them show up for week one, week two, week three, week four, week five, and they’re out there just grinding, and then they’re checking in with me like, ‘Hey, what’s next? How can I get involved in the garden? What are you guys doing?’”

That’s when a party in a park becomes part of healing a community, or as CURYJ life coaches like to say, “La cultura cura.”

Tracking the impact of violence prevention

KQED spoke with community organizers from Family Bridges in Chinatown, BOSS and Black Cultural Zone in East Oakland and Urban Peace Movement in West Oakland. All shared powerful examples of Town Nights’ positive impact on their respective neighborhoods.

The events brought life back to Lincoln Square Park in Chinatown, an area shaken by high-profile attacks on elders in recent years. “It was an opportunity for community members to see [others] maybe not like themselves in a safe and playful environment,” says Heidi Wong, community health home program director at Family Bridges, which serves low-income, non-English-proficient immigrants. Their events were also a way to support local small businesses still struggling from the fallout of the pandemic.

At Verdese Carter Park in Deep East Oakland, near the San Leandro border, organizers were heartened to see people unselfconsciously having fun. “A lot of folks didn’t even have a chance to experience their childhood, right, because we’re dealing with just a number of things,” says John Jones III, director of reentry and violence prevention programs at BOSS. One young man Jones sometimes runs into on the street corner even jumped in the bounce house. “For him to feel safe enough to, what we call, ‘take his cool off’ and climb in our bouncy house—that for me was just so transformative,” Jones says.

When it comes to tracking the success of Town Nights, the anecdotal evidence is there. “I think the challenge that we have is that it’s terribly expensive to do our scientific evidence to prove the connection between all those activities and violence reduction,” DVP’s Chief Cespedes says.

Some data is already emerging. The Department of Violence Prevention shared its findings with KQED about crime rates during Town Nights. It counted the numbers of homicides and assaults with a firearm in the police beats where the events took place, as well as adjacent police beats. Then it compared those numbers with violent events in the same areas during corresponding dates in 2021. The DVP found that during Town Nights this summer, homicides and assaults with a firearm were down 40% during event hours and down 42% the entire weekend of each event. Across the four weeks that Town Nights took place, homicides and assaults with a firearm were down in West, Central and East Oakland by 37%.

But there’s still a lot of work to do. Despite an optimistic outlook during Town Nights, there have been 85 murders in Oakland in 2022 according to an Oakland Police Department report from Sept. 11—up from 83 at this time in 2021.

Still, violence prevention experts say statistics are only part of the picture. While it’s fairly straightforward for police to tally up the number of shooting victims in a given week, it’s more difficult to quantify how many violent incidents could have happened but didn’t, and why.

“How do you prove that person A was going to shoot person B, and I intervened?” BOSS’ Jones says. “Person A is not going to go to OPD and raise their hand or go to the media and say, ‘John is right, I was going to kill this guy.’ No, they’re not going to convict themselves.”

The future of violence prevention policies

Conversations about violence prevention are happening as inequality continues to increase in the Bay Area, which experts say is the underlying cause of many public safety issues. A history of civic disinvestment in marginalized communities has only gotten worse in the pandemic. The 2010s saw a drop in homicides across California, with a 30% decrease in the entire Bay Area. But when 2020 arrived, much of that progress reversed course. Joblessness and food insecurity soared, and people were cut off from social services and positive social outlets.

“That’s not an uncanny correlation,” says CURYJ’s Galvis.

Also in 2020, racial justice protests sparked calls to reexamine the role of policing and incarceration in public safety. Although the United States imprisons people at higher rates than any other country, research shows this isn’t successful at deterring violent crime. This prompted some Oakland residents to question whether increasing the police budget every year is the most effective way to spend city resources.

“Law enforcement is the only institution in the United States that could fail year over year,” says Sikander Iqbal, deputy director of Urban Peace Movement, an organization that works with youth to transform social conditions that lead to community violence and mass incarceration. “Crime goes up—‘We don't have enough resources. We need more money.’ Crime goes down—‘We’re doing a great job. We need more money to sustain our resources.’ So it’s the only institution that gets money without even having to be held to the same standard around deliverables.”

Although the Oakland Police Department was never actually defunded despite calls to do so (it saw a $38 million increase in the 2021-2023 budget cycle, and a $5 million increase from federal COVID relief funds), Oakland’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force came up with 88 recommendations to divest from policing and invest in social services, which led to an influx of funding for the DVP.

Meanwhile, other parts of the Bay Area have recently swung back to “tough-on-crime” policies, as San Francisco’s recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin has demonstrated. In Oakland, the November election will show which way the political winds are blowing. The city will get a new mayor. Three city council seats are up for grabs. Alameda County will also get a new district attorney. Depending on those results, there may be an opportunity to make the kind of progressive change restorative justice advocates hope for.

As policy conversations continue, the organizations that took part in Town Nights are continuing the momentum of these warm-weather get-togethers. In addition to campaigning for legislation such as AB 503, which would cut down probation time for youth, CURYJ is getting ready for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway and some smaller neighborhood events this fall. Urban Peace Movement and Black Cultural Zone are planning an Oakland Family Reunion with live music and kids’ activities at the Bridge Yard in West Oakland on Sept. 17. And the city-sponsored Town Nights will be back across Oakland next summer.