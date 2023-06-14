San José Council Approves Modest Shift Toward Temporary Homeless Housing

Fierce pushback from the council and housing advocates has forced Mahan to pare back his proposals throughout the spring. Earlier this month, the mayor jettisoned a plan that would have eliminated future Measure E funding for permanent housing. Tuesday’s agreement distributes homeless dollars in the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal under the existing formula, putting roughly three-quarters of the $50 million in expected revenue toward constructing affordable housing.

Councilmember Peter Ortiz, who represents East San José, said the mayor’s shelter strategy was being driven by short-term politics.

“We should not be considering quick wins that lack the investment necessary to impact lasting change,” Ortiz said. “It’s not the city council’s job to complete campaign promises or to help officials get re-elected.”

Tuesday’s vote doesn’t answer the longer-term question of how to pay for all the homeless housing San José leaders are hoping to build. The city currently operates six interim housing sites with 628 beds, and is planning for many more. An analysis from San José’s budget director found that costs for temporary housing will begin to outpace dedicated funding by the end of the decade.

“Over the long haul, we’re going to have to dip into the general fund, unless we have a good economy and money keeps on coming in or we find alternative sources of funding,” said Councilmember Rosemary Kamei.

Thus far, the slowing economy has had less impact on San José’s budget compared to the Bay Area’s other large cities. San José is entering the new fiscal year with a modest projected surplus of $35 million. Most of that windfall — $18.8 million — will be socked away for the next fiscal year, when city analysts project a deficit of that amount.

Mahan’s had no problem getting approval for his other top spending priority: hiring more officers in the San José Police Department, in hopes of lowering response times to 911 calls.

His request to create 31 new positions was met with little opposition. That includes 17 officers, two sergeants and one lieutenant with a projected start date of February 2025. Six new Community Services Officers, who typically respond to lower priority calls such as petty theft and vandalism, will be assigned to downtown.

Residents who turned out to Tuesday’s meeting largely focused their comments on homeless spending. That followed more than five hours of public comment on Measure E plans on Monday evening.

Dontae Lartigue, who runs Razing the Bar, a non-profit providing mentoring for transitional-age youth, told the council that he’s benefited from living in subsidized housing for the last eleven years.

“The problem is we’re not investing in the people that call San José their home that were born here in this city and they can’t afford to live here,” Lartigue said. “If we stop investing in permanent supportive housing and try to divert funds into interim housing, we’re going to run into big problems.”

San José resident Jenice Condie urged the council to get behind Mahan’s reallocation and give him an opportunity to realize a top campaign promise.