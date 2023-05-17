In Controversial Plan, San José Mayor Seeks to Use Homelessness Dollars to Build More Temporary Shelters Instead of Permanent Housing

Currently, 75% of Measure E revenue is used to pay for the development of new affordable housing at a variety of income levels, with the rest going to shelter construction and homelessness prevention.

In the 2023–24 fiscal year, Mahan is proposing a dramatic revision: for 80% of Measure E revenue (estimated to be $50 million) to go toward temporary housing, like the six emergency interim housing sites already open across the city.

The plan would set aside 20% of revenue for rental and legal assistance for San José tenants. None of the new Measure E funds would be dedicated to permanent affordable housing. At the end of the 2023–24 budget year, Measure E allocations would return to their current levels.

Supporters of the shift say a change of approach is needed in the face of a problem that seems intractable. San José’s unhoused population grew to 6,650 people last year, and while the ratio of households exiting and entering homelessness has narrowed in Santa Clara County, 1.7 households are still becoming homeless for every one household housed.

“I see homeless that [are] sleeping right in front of our businesses,” said June Tran, owner of Crema Coffee, who spoke at Mahan’s press conference. “I can see that our current strategy right now is not working, so we really need change.”

But to critics, the plan is a short-sighted maneuver designed to mollify concerns about visible street homelessness without providing permanent shelter for the unhoused.

“The only people that call for this kind of an approach has usually been politicians,” said Jennifer Loving, CEO of the housing nonprofit Destination: Home. “But there’s no evidence, there’s no research, there’s no subject matter experts that would tell you diverting money from creating the deepest level of affordable housing in perpetuity and moving it to do shelter is a winning strategy.”

Under the plan, unspent Measure E revenue from the current and previous budget years would continue to fund affordable housing, to the tune of $52.8 million.

That money will largely go to projects already in the city’s pipeline. But affordable housing advocates say the falloff in funding in the next budget could lead to some projects dying on the vine — losing out on not only city money but also the matching funds from other levels of government that could accompany it.

“We would be seriously hindering our city’s ability to secure funding for affordable housing during a time where we are in dire need of more homes for our most vulnerable residents,” said Councilmember Peter Ortiz, who represents District 5, which includes East San José.