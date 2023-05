San José Mayor Matt Mahan has been pushing to build more emergency interim housing as a cost-effective approach to get unhoused residents off the streets more quickly. It’s intended to be a temporary step toward more permanent housing.

But one big roadblock to building it? Local housed residents, who say they want to see solutions to homelessness…just not in their own backyards.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, politics and government correspondent for KQED





