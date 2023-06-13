California Congressmembers Want EPA To Support Prescribed Burns

20 members of Congress from California sent a letter to the EPA. They’re worried that a rule intended to improve air quality could make it harder to conduct prescribed burns.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Controversy Over Book Ban Grows In Temecula

The rejection of a social studies textbook by three conservative Christian school board members in Temecula is causing more upheaval. While California’s Attorney General awaits a response from the board to justify its decision, some community members in Temecula are pushing for a recall of the board members.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

Residents are moving into an all-electric housing development in the sunny, arid city of Menifee in Riverside County. There are roughly 200 single-family homes, all designed to create zero harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED