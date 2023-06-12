California's First All-Electric Neighborhood May Be Future of Green Living

“But buying into this home, specifically, it felt like we were still making an impact. We like to think of ourselves as climate activists, so we just want to make sure we’re still playing our part,” Michael said.

The 78 single-family homes in this community, and the 141 in another development right next to it called Oak Shade at Shadow Mountain, are constructed by KB Home, a home-building company based in Los Angeles. The properties are all completely electric, and designed to create zero harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Several entities came together to get this community off the ground: utility Southern California Edison, solar company SunPower, automaker Kia, manufacturer Schneider Electric, UC Irvine and the U.S. Department of Energy.

From the outside, these homes don’t sport much futuristic flair, apart from solar panels atop each roof. But the interior of the homes are tricked out with the latest energy-efficient, greenhouse-gas-free appliances. Each home has electric water and space heat pumps and induction stoves, and every garage has a backup battery.

Justine and Michael control many aspects of their home from apps on their smartphones, which feed them precise details about how much energy they’re using and which appliances are consuming. In many ways, living in a home like this feels like living in the house version of an iPhone.

“Being able to have control over your house with the touch of your fingers … air-conditioning … [is] definitely nice,” Justine said.

But what’s really unique about this community is a far more expansive idea of community. Justine and Michael won’t just be sharing extra lemons with neighbors, or letting the neighbors know they left their garage door open.