Migrant Flights and Marlene Sanchez on Bringing Incarcerated Voices to the Halls of Power

Marisa and Guy Marzorati react to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal for a 28th amendment on gun safety and talk to KQED politics editor Tyche Hendricks about the political and legal fallout from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ flights carrying migrants to California. Then, Marlene Sanchez, executive director of the Ella Baker Center, joins to talk about getting arrested at age 11, her work bringing the voices of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Californians to the halls of power, her views on the appropriate policy response to the fentanyl crisis and her support of Senate Bill 94, a controversial bill to allow the review of some older life sentences.