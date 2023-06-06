Many LA Renters Left Without Legal Representation In Eviction Court

Eviction Court Packed In Los Angeles, And Renters Often Have To Represent Themselves

Eviction cases are piling up in Los Angeles County courtrooms, especially now that the county’s COVID protections have ended. Landlords almost always show up with attorneys, while tenants tend to represent themselves.

Reporter: David Wagner, LAist

Sacramento Rushes To Aid Migrants Flown Into State

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he’s proud of the way community groups and local officials are stepping up, to aid the dozens of bewildered migrants who’ve arrived in his city by chartered jets in recent days.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED