San Francisco to Pay $2.2 Million Settlement to Victims in Laguna Honda Patient Abuse Scandal

San Francisco is poised to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over a patient abuse scandal at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, where a group of nurses were found to have taken nude photos of some patients and drugged and abused others between 2016 and 2019.

The lawsuit involved 11 elderly residents at the city-run hospital who were under conservatorship, in which a court-appointed family member or other individual was charged with overseeing their finances and medical care. Each of the victims will be compensated based on the extent of abuses they suffered.

The settlement amount was agreed to Thursday by the Board of Supervisors’ Government Audit and Oversight Committee and now heads to the full board and mayor for final approval.

“We believe this is an appropriate resolution given all of the circumstances,” said Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office. “Laguna Honda Hospital is committed to providing excellent care and treating all residents with dignity.”

The lawsuit stems from a 2019 California Department of Public Health investigation (PDF) that confirmed multiple claims of patient abuse by six former nurses at the hospital.