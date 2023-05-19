Feds Grant SF’s Laguna Honda Hospital New Extension, Delaying Involuntary Patient Transfers

The hospital was cited for a number of safety issues across multiple regulatory surveys that were triggered after Laguna Honda self-reported two nonfatal overdoses that occurred on-site.

As a result, federal regulators stripped Laguna Honda from Medicare and Medi-Cal, subsidized health care plans that cover the vast majority of residents at the facility, most of whom have extremely low incomes.

While Laguna Honda works to address its citations, CMS has simultaneously required that the hospital craft a closure plan in order to continue its health care funding. That plan involved assessing and relocating as many patients as possible in 2022.

Of 57 residents who were transferred or discharged during that process, 12 died shortly after their relocations. The city sued the federal government in response, and the transfer process was paused temporarily as part of a settlement agreement.

“Involuntary transfers caused our residents, their families, and our staff a great deal of distress. Laguna Honda and City leadership, as well as residents, families, and advocates, have strongly advocated against the involuntary transfers,” a spokesperson for the hospital wrote Tuesday in a media release. “This is the humane and compassionate path forward for our residents, their families, our staff, and all those who care about Laguna Honda.”

Following the city’s lawsuit in November 2022, the city and CMS reached a settlement agreement to pause the involuntary transfers until February 2023 and continue healthcare payments through November 2023.

In February 2023, regulators agreed to extend the pause on transfers to May 19.

Today’s update moves the deadline yet again to Sept. 19, 2023 and payments will continue through March 19, 2024.