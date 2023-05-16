But the entire Bay Area is facing a drastic scarcity of affordable care and living accommodations for older adults, making it difficult to find new homes for discharged residents.
A total of 41 people have so far been identified as appropriate for discharge. However, only eight alternative placements have been identified for those residents, CEO Roland Pickens said during a recent Board of Supervisors hearing.
“In terms of clients who are allegedly no longer eligible for skilled nursing care, I am deeply concerned about transfers for them,” Laura Chiera, executive director of Legal Assistance to the Elderly, said at the supervisors hearing. “In the past some have been transferred to homeless shelters. That is completely unacceptable.”
Three people were sent from Laguna Honda to homeless shelters during the 2022 transfers (PDF).
Chiera said her organization has several clients who currently live at Laguna Honda, including at least one who is in the process of being discharged to a new home in San Francisco. According to Chiera, when the client was transported to his new home, “they couldn’t even get him to the top of the stairs … They had to call EMS again.
Older care and disability advocates warn that many residents who are being discharged may still need some degree of assistance, and with a dearth of affordable assisted-living options in the Bay Area, some residents, they warn, are being discharged to inappropriate facilities.
“I’m concerned that residents will be dumped inappropriately and this will green-light discharges of residents that Laguna Honda has wanted to rid themselves of and their discharge plans will not be adequate,” said Tony Chicotel, staff attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform.
Across the state, older adults are the fastest-growing segment of the unhoused population. While California’s overall older adult population grew by 7% from 2017 to 2021, the number of people 55 and over seeking homelessness services increased 84%, according to the state’s Homeless Data Integration System.
“You want residents who don’t need to be (at Laguna Honda) to find appropriate housing,” said Chicotel. “But you don’t want to dump them to the first place that takes them or shows up available.”