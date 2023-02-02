Feds Grant Reprieve on Laguna Honda Patient Transfers Until May

Federal regulators have agreed to continue to hold off on patient discharges and transfers out of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least May 19, 2023, San Francisco officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The reprieve comes just one day ahead of when the pause on patient transfers was set to expire.

“The transfers and discharge of residents has been arduous as many have complex healthcare needs, and Laguna Honda and City leadership have strongly advocated against the involuntary transfers,” a statement released Wednesday from Laguna Honda officials reads. “The vast majority of residents and their families are fighting to remain at Laguna Honda and this continued reprieve of involuntary transfers provides stability, continuity of care, and short-term relief.”

City leaders, residents and their loved ones celebrated the decision.

“Laguna Honda is a critical part of San Francisco’s ability to care for our most vulnerable residents and is essential to the future of our city,” said Mayor London Breed, whose grandmother lived the final years of her life at Laguna Honda. “We appreciate that CMS has agreed to continue this pause of transfers from Laguna Honda while we work collaboratively towards recertification,” she said, referring to the regulatory body, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.