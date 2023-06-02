Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss how the deal to raise the federal debt limit divided California House Democrats, with implications for the 2024 U.S. Senate race. Then, Annie Fryman, Director of Special Projects at SPUR joins to discuss her work with State Senator Scott Wiener crafting landmark changes to California housing law. She also lays out the stakes for California transit agencies in the ongoing negotiations over the state budget.
Political Breakdown
Annie Fryman on Public Transit in 'Emergency Mode'
28:31
A person waits for a train at the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station in El Cerrito on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The agency is asking for billions in aid from California lawmakers to avoid service cuts. (Marlena Sloss/KQED)
