San José Mayor, Council Move Toward Compromise on Homelessness Spending

The key difference is that Mahan, along with Vice Mayor Rosemary Kamei and Councilmember Pam Foley, are proposing to spend more of the existing Measure E money from the current and previous budget years on short-term housing. Cohen and Jimenez prioritize more of this money for permanent housing.

Currently, three-quarters of Measure E revenue goes toward building affordable housing at a variety of income levels, with the rest dedicated to temporary units and providing tenants with cash and legal assistance. The tax is expected to raise $50 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1, a decline from previous years due to the city’s slowing real estate market.

Mahan has pushed the council to spend more money on programs he argues will provide a faster pathway for unhoused individuals to exit homelessness, such as emergency interim housing, which includes prefabricated units that provide residents with a private bedroom and bathroom.

“The great news is that by working collaboratively, being creative, we are able to do both — we are able to address the immediate crisis on our streets and really accelerate those solutions, while maintaining our commitment to continuing to build that much-needed pipeline of affordable housing,” Mahan said at a Wednesday press conference.

Mahan’s earlier plan would have spent 80% of the dedicated homelessness funds in the next fiscal year on temporary shelters. Affordable housing advocates balked at the idea of cutting off money for building apartments in the 2023–2024 fiscal year, arguing such a move could jeopardize the future of projects in the pipeline. Under Mahan’s latest proposal, next year’s tax allocation will be left alone, and temporary units will instead be paid for with money from unspent Measure E and general fund dollars.

“What’s key is that we maintain our clear commitment to affordable housing under Measure E, while also ensuring solutions that address our most pressing community needs of our unhoused neighbors,” said Kamei, who represents West San José. “We can only accomplish these goals through principled collaboration and thoughtful compromise.”

Cohen, who had been working earlier in the week to forge a compromise with Kamei, Foley and Jimenez, also wants to keep the existing distribution of Measure E funds.