Sunday Music Drop

Wonderful Wonderful: 'Taut'

Chloe Morizono
A grainy collage of four people.
The band Wonderful, Wonderful. Left to right: Walker Doven, Trent Caminos, Crystal Dawana, and Luca McGrath. (Courtesy of Wonderful, Wonderful. Collage by KQED's Lakshmi Sarah)

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Luca McGrath, guitar player and vocalist for the band Wonderful Wonderful, describes the musical elements in the song “Taut” as “drum machine, post-punk with synths.” McGrath works at a junk shop and brings home broken keyboards. “That beat came from an old Casio,” he says.

McGrath says he has a hoard of old toys that are just “waiting to be utilized.”

The band Wonderful Wonderful formed during the pandemic when McGrath left his old band Juice Bumps and started writing songs and playing music with Trent Caminos. They decided they wanted to form their own band, and brought on their roommate Crystal Dawana. They couldn’t fit a drum kit in their practice space, so McGrath brought home lots of old drum machines. That decision is the reason why keyboard presets are centered in their music.

According to McGrath, the song “Taut” is about “reenacting ways of being” and how at times, people can find themselves not having full agency over who or how they are. That includes living out roles that aren’t necessarily authentic to them.

McGrath grew up in the Bay Area and noticed how people from different musical scenes mixed.

“I feel like there was always intermingling between like rave people and DJs and punks and indie bands,” says McGrath. With the band, they put “all their favorite stuff into one project.”

“Being in a band rocks,” McGrath says. “You get to make graphics for t-shirts, you get to make videos, you get to play shows … I love it. I think it’s super important to all of us.”

The band’s members also include Crystal Dawana, Walker Doven, and Trent Caminos. Wonderful Wonderful will be performing at Thee Stork Club in Oakland on May 23, 2023 at 8 p.m.