UC Signals Support for Hiring of Undocumented Students, Following Six-Month Study

Since last fall, a coalition of undocumented students and their allies, including legal scholars at UCLA, have called on the system to authorize the hiring of undocumented students who don’t have protections offered under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA offered permission to work for tens of thousands of young people, but the Trump administration ended the program in 2017 and no new applications have been accepted since then, leaving many undocumented students in higher education ineligible to work.

Undocumented student leaders with the Opportunity for All Campaign, the coalition that advocated for the policy, said they consider Thursday’s vote a victory. Students had lobbied the regents with a demonstration Wednesday, the second day of the three-day regents meeting, on the campus of UCLA, where the meeting was held. The students and their allies held signs calling for UC to allow the hiring of undocumented students as they took turns speaking and then marching across the campus.

“What we were going for was full implementation, but I still consider this a win,” said Carlos Alarcón, who is pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at UCLA. “They’re creating a working group to come up with a plan of how the UC will implement and there’s a deadline of November. That is very important to us, so we can hold them accountable.”

Alarcón said the campaign’s goal over the next several months will be to engage the regents and make sure the working group is considering the input of undocumented students.

“We don’t have the same opportunities our classmates are afforded,” said Carelia Maya Rios, an undocumented student who spoke during the regents meeting. “Yesterday, hundreds of students marched and rallied for victory… to let you know this is a critical and urgent need.”

Diana Ortiz Aguilar, a student advocate and organizer for the group Opportunity4All at UC Berkeley, told KQED she’s familiar with the hardships many undocumented students face trying to find jobs on campus. She said, as an undocumented student herself, the regents’ decision directly impacts her life.