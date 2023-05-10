As Federal Public Health Emergency Ends, Long COVID Patients Still Suffering

Long COVID Patients Feel Forgotten As Public Health Emergency Ends

As we’re now in the fourth year of the pandemic, there is a growing sense of optimism that the worst is likely behind us. Vaccines and boosters have helped reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. But for millions of Americans who are suffering from Long COVID symptoms, there’s no end in sight for their day-to-day struggles.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Calls Grow To Include More Child Care Funding In Revised Budget

Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to release his revised budget on Friday. He’s warned about a major deficit, but that isn’t stopping lawmakers from putting pressure on him to increase child care funding, to the tune of a billion dollars.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

People Who Need Medication Could Be Impacted By End Of Public Health Emergency

After the COVID-19 public health emergency ends on Thursday, some people who were receiving medications through telehealth will need to visit a doctor in person.

Reporter: Katie Hyson, KPBS