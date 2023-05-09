Financially Strapped Hospitals Could Get Help From State

Hospital Loan Program Approved By Lawmakers

California’s legislature has approved spending $150 million to help cash-strapped hospitals across the state. The money would fund a hospital loan program.

Reporter: Ana Ibarra, CalMatters

New Police Department In Menifee Sees Ups And Downs

Menifee in Riverside County is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. As it’s grown, the city made the decision to create its own police department from scratch. It launched in the summer of 2020 – just as policing was under intense scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR