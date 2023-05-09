KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Financially Strapped Hospitals Could Get Help From State

KQED News Staff
A view of a defunct hospital with outlines of the old sign and name on the brown walls.
The outline of the Madera Community Hospital sign and crest on the main building of the hospital on Jan. 2, 2023. The sign was removed after the hospital announced its closure due to bankruptcy pushing the county into a state of emergency. (Larry Valenzuela/CalMatters/CatchLight Local)

Hospital Loan Program Approved By Lawmakers

California’s legislature has approved  spending $150 million to help cash-strapped hospitals across the state. The money would fund a hospital loan program.
Reporter: Ana Ibarra, CalMatters

New Police Department In Menifee Sees Ups And Downs

Menifee in Riverside County is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. As it’s grown, the city made the decision to create its own police department from scratch. It launched in the summer of 2020 – just as policing was under intense scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.  
Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

