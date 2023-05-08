Tanukichan: 'Been Here Before'

Tanukichan is the indie rock project of San Francisco raised and Oakland-based Hannah van Loon. Named after the Japanese raccoon dog, van Loon was inspired by the tanuki’s mythology, known for being a creature with shape-shifting abilities and a hedonistic love of drinking and partying.

“I felt like I was trying to do this music thing, and there’s a lot of me that felt super shy and scared, but I just had to go for it,” she explains. “I was always sort of a tomboy, so it just felt good to like, claim that a little bit.”

Growing up as a classical musician studying piano and violin, van Loon took a liking to making music and using music as an outlet to help her to get through the low points of life. Her song “Been Here Before” ruminates on these inevitable low points, and how sometimes there isn’t much you can do besides hold on until it passes.

Van Loon’s Bay Area upbringing also plays a role in her unique sound.

“Driving around in the Bay, I listen to the radio a lot. And there’s a lot of nineties hip hop and r&b and stuff on. I just really love that stuff and I think it was also fun to kind of try to draw from that, like just the beats or melodies,” she says. “A couple of nights ago we had a show and there was someone in the audience who was like, ‘Yo, this is so Oakland. This is so the East Bay.’ I was like, cool. There’s something in there.”