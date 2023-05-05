Author David 'Mas' Masumoto on 'Secret Harvests'; SF's Castro Theatre Facing a Fight for Its Future

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

David “Mas” Masumoto says he farms with ghosts. On his family’s organic peach, nectarine and grape farm south of Fresno, California, Mas says the labor and lessons of his ancestors are in the soil and he’s passing these on to the next generations. Reporter Lisa Morehouse has visited Masumoto Farm for years, picking luscious peaches and nectarines in summer. For her series California Foodways, she returned to hear about a family secret at the center of Mas’ new book, Secret Harvests.

Reporter Christopher Beale tells us about the flight over San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre. Historically a movie palace, the Castro Theatre’s new managers want to remove seats to renovate the space for other live events — like concerts. But the plans have raised tensions, with some pointing to the theater’s historical significance in San Francisco’s gay community as a reason to restore the space rather than renovate it. This story comes to us from our friends at Bay Curious.