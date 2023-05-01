KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

San Bernardino Police Officers Involved In Deadly Shooting Had History Of Excessive Force

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Two photos of police officers side by side. Both men are in full black uniform with belts that carry weapons. Both men have solemn faces.
Officer Michael Yeun (left), shown Aug. 18, 2020, after chasing and shooting a 15-year-old. Sgt. Imran Ahmed, after a 2020 use-of-force incident in which he broke a fleeing man’s arm and leg. (Courtesy San Bernardino Police Department)

Question Raised On Why San Bernardino Police Failed To Name Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting  

Last July, San Bernardino police shot and killed a 23-year-old Black man as he ran from them while allegedly holding a gun. The police killing of Rob Adams drew protests and demands for accountability — and is the subject of a $100 million lawsuit filed on behalf of his family.  Now, nine months after Adams was killed, San Bernardino city officials confirmed the names of the involved officers.
Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

California Passes Plan To Phase Out Diesel Trucks

Many are calling it environmental justice.  California’s air board has passed an ambitious plan to phase out diesel truck fleets, from garbage trucks to Amazon delivery vehicles.
Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED 

Audit Finds State Health Officials Not Collecting Enough Data On Sexual Orientation

A recent state audit found the California Department of Public Health has missed opportunities to collect data about people’s sexual orientation and gender identity.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

Sponsored