San Bernardino Police Officers Involved In Deadly Shooting Had History Of Excessive Force

Last July, San Bernardino police shot and killed a 23-year-old Black man as he ran from them while allegedly holding a gun. The police killing of Rob Adams drew protests and demands for accountability — and is the subject of a $100 million lawsuit filed on behalf of his family. Now, nine months after Adams was killed, San Bernardino city officials confirmed the names of the involved officers.

Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

California Passes Plan To Phase Out Diesel Trucks

Many are calling it environmental justice. California’s air board has passed an ambitious plan to phase out diesel truck fleets, from garbage trucks to Amazon delivery vehicles.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Audit Finds State Health Officials Not Collecting Enough Data On Sexual Orientation

A recent state audit found the California Department of Public Health has missed opportunities to collect data about people’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio