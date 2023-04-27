Antioch Police Racist Texting Scandal Confirms What Many Black and Brown Residents Have Decried for Years

“Antioch didn’t look like this, but it does now,” said Timothy Manly. “When everybody was fixing their issues in the ’60s, Antioch didn’t think that they’d have to.”

In the ’60s, Antioch was almost entirely white.

“You’re just reaping what you sowed,” he said.

Some people told stories of their own encounters with Antioch police, others spoke of the experiences of children and loved ones.

“These individuals that have spoken tonight are victims of police brutality, they are victims of crimes,” Public Defender Ellen McDonnell said when it was her turn at the dais. “The community and our clients have been sounding the alarm about your police department for years and years and years.”

Shayla Bowers talked about how important it was to name the officers. “Our Black and brown people, as you see in this room, we got names, we got banners, we are public about our deaths in our community,” she said. “We need to be public about these police officers that are doing harm in our community.”

“I knew from the beginning that it was a racist city,” said Gigi Crowder, the executive director of NAMI Contra Costa, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and an Antioch resident. “But then I believed that there was a possibility for change.”

She believed that, she told the council, because it wasn’t just demographics that were shifting — the balance of power was too.

‘I’ll bury that N*&*er in my fields’

For a long time the Antioch’s leadership did not reflect its diversifying population. That changed in 2020, with a Black majority emerging on the five-person City Council, including Mayor Thorpe.

“In 2020, when all I asked for was a community to look at policies to do police reform,” Thorpe reminded the council chambers, “people lost their collective minds.”

“If they could’ve hung me from the highest tree in Antioch they would have,” he said.

A group of pro-police, almost entirely white residents, many affiliated with a private Facebook group called “Back the Blue,” flooded the then-online-only council meetings, pushing back against the new majority, and any suggestions of police reform. They mounted a recall campaign against Thorpe, which failed to gather enough signatures.

After the December 2020 death of Angelo Quinto in the custody of Antioch police, the council voted for police to wear body cameras, a reform many police departments passed over a decade ago, but Antioch had long resisted.

In one of the released texts, body cameras are mentioned. Discussing an arrest made with the Pittsburg Police Department, whose officers did have cameras, an Antioch officer wrote: “If Pitt didn’t have all those body cams and that was us … we would have f&*ked him up more.”

Another police officer, Devon Wenger, responded, “I agree. That’s why I don’t like body cameras.”

In a statement to ABC News, Wenger denied he was being racist, pointing out that he only sent that one text. “Out of both released reports, the initial 21-page-report and the secondary 14-page report, I just simply said I do not like body cams,” he told them.

“To put it bluntly, that’s not racist.”

Wenger also suggested that the investigation into Antioch police may have been “corrupted.”

NPR’s requests to speak to the officers named in the DA’s report were either ignored or declined.

Mayor Thorpe shows up in the police text messages too.

“I’ll buy someone a prime rib dinner at House of prime rib to 40 that mfr during the protest today,” one officer texted, referring to “the potential use of a .40mm less lethal launcher being utilized” on the mayor, the DA’s report explains. A .40mm weapon is a kind of gun that fires hard-foam projectiles. Their use against protesters and for crowd control, as well as their designation as less lethal, has been criticized.

That text was sent in June 2020, during the heart of the national uprising over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Another text referred to Floyd as “the gorilla who died.”

The text messages continuously refer to Black people as “gorillas” and “monkeys,” and officers repeatedly texted photos of gorillas to each other.

A young activist, Shagoofa Khan, prominent in organizing protests in Antioch, including a hunger strike in front of the police station, was also mentioned in the texts. She “looks like an Arabian nights cum dumpster,” a sergeant wrote.

The same sergeant, Josh Evans, texted in reference to the arrest of a Black suspect, “I’ll bury that N*&*er in my fields.”

Four minutes later he texted again. “And yes… it was a hard R on purpose.”

‘I’m only stopping them cuz they black’

The texts aren’t just filled with racist and sexist vitriol, they also seem to suggest possible civil rights violations.

On a group chat, one officer asks the others what they are doing. The response from another, “violating civil rights.”

Racial profiling was a “modus operandi with respect to these officers,” civil rights lawyer John Burris claimed at a news conference on April 20, announcing a federal lawsuit against the city, the police department, and individual officers on behalf of a growing list of victims.

“They would stop people just because they were Black, they would harass them, they would search them, and ultimately arrest them if they thought they could get away with it,” he alleged.

“They didn’t want any kind of oral, written, videotape of the confession,” he went on. “They wanted the confession to be such that they could make up the confession and convince their superiors that the person has confessed.”

Burris said he was also disturbed by text messages that suggested officers took pleasure in using violent force, especially on Black people.

Burris’ clients include those who say they were repeatedly targeted and falsely accused by Antioch police officers.

Adam Carpenter, one of the plaintiffs, was arrested for possession of a firearm by four of the officers named in the scandal.

“I have been harassed and targeted and railroaded by the Antioch police department for the last 10 years,” Carpenter told a scrum of reporters.

According to the lawsuit, in the year before his arrest he was stopped by the same officers almost 10 times.

Carpenter spent 11 months in jail before all charges against him were dropped. The complaint alleges that one of the officers involved in Carpenter’s arrest texted, “I’m only stopping them cuz they black.” It alleges another wrote, “I sometimes just say people gave me a full confession when they didn’t. gets filed easier.”

“They have basically ruined my life,” Carpenter said. “I’ve not been able to get a job, and I’m a journeyman by trade, a painter.”

“It’s been devastating, like living in hell.”

Others shared similar stories, claiming patterns of harassment, planted evidence, and manufactured confessions.

The Antioch city attorney as well as current and former police chiefs have not yet responded to requests for comment on the litigation.