Morning Report

Warehouse Boom Focus Of New Legislation In Sacramento

KQED News Staff
An aerial view of huge warehouses across a flat landscape.
Huge warehouses dominate the landscape in the Inland Empire city of Rialto, California. (Photo by: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fight Over Warehouses Continues In Inland Empire

On Wednesday in Sacramento, lawmakers will hold a hearing on legislation aimed at creating buffer zones between homes and huge warehouses and logistic centers where companies, like Amazon, store and distribute mountains of goods that a lot of us might order online.   This is the latest development in an ongoing debate over warehouses and the health threats they might  pose to people who live near them. The center of that debate is the Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Central Valley Communities Prepare For Flooding From Massive Snowpack

Buckle in for a long summer when it comes to the threat of flooding. That’s what Governor Gavin Newsom told people Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley,  while standing atop a dirt levee holding back millions of gallons of floodwater.
Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

