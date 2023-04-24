New Center Will Attempt To Lead Fight Against Air Pollution, Climate Change

High-Tech Center To Play Pivotal Role As California Transitions To Zero-Emissions Technology

The California Air Resources Board, which regulates car and truck pollution in the state, will soon fully open its new laboratory and emissions testing center in the Southern California city of Riverside. It’s expected to play a crucial role in the state’s fight against pollution and climate change.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Lawsuit Filed Over US Citizen’s Time In Solitary Confinement

A U.S. citizen from Imperial County, who was held in immigration detention for over a year, most of it in solitary confinement, is suing the private prison company that detained him.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED