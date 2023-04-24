Lyn Patterson: "Reddit User Pi"

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Throughout April we are mixing it up in honor of National Poetry Month. We’ll be bringing you one poem each week from a Bay Area poet with an upcoming reading.

Lyn Patterson was scrolling on Reddit when she found the inspiration for her poem “Reddit User Pi.” The post was a science question and the response drew Patterson’s attention. It was “just a little chaotic and unhinged, but at the same time, so beautiful and so poetic,” she said.

The interplay between science and poetry captivated her.

“Science is about looking for answers in a very logical, methodical sense. And I think that poetry is about looking for answers in a very emotional, and feeling sense,” she said. “We sometimes see science as being more legitimate than poetry, but it’s like, everything is poetry! Everything is about making sense of things and about the intersections of what is real and what we understand and what we don’t.”