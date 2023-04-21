'Devastated' Oakland A's Fans React to Team's Vegas Move

The recent news regarding the A’s moving to Las Vegas was the biggest heartbreak by far. Despite the sadness and frustration that I feel, I am still thankful for all the wonderful memories that the A’s have given us over the years. Those are the memories that I will continue to cherish, even when we are no longer the Oakland Athletics.”

John Medina, a former military member, said there were times during his service where he followed A’s games even in moments where he had little to no reception. He kept up with the team because he cared about the sport and loved the A’s that much.

“I’ve been an A’s fan my entire life, but after this decision, I simply can’t watch or support them anymore,” he said. “It’s as if we’ve been backstabbed by a team that pushed the ‘Rooted in Oakland’ narrative. My family and friends were in utter shock by this decision because they were more than a team to us. They were a part of Oakland and our lives and like the roots they claimed were there, they simply dug them out and chose to put them somewhere else and didn’t even bother to cover up the hole.”

Longtime fan Brice Robinson-Wasley told KQED he cheered on the A’s from his small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

“When I was a boy in the ’90s, the Giants were looking to relocate to Tampa. I was in Little League and the Giants were doing zero outreach to the community. The A’s, however, had every intention of staying. They had a Little League day where we got to watch a game, walk on the field — have the experience of a lifetime. I certainly have remembered it all my life.

“I have been an A’s fan ever since. It occurs to me that the roles have been reversed: the Giants are now [the] ones with no intention to move and the A’s are the team looking for a way out (and they’ve gotten it). Even if by some miracle they do stay, who are the A’s building as lifelong fans like they did 25-30 years ago?”

Jacob Vides said the Oakland Coliseum is a place where fellow A’s fans bond over their team pride and become lifelong friends.

“[Michael and I] became best friends after we met at an A’s game in 2016. And have attended many more games together since. We have Oakland to thank for many great and fun memories,” Vides said. “We are devastated to learn about the potential move and feel let down by the A’s and to a lesser degree the city of Oakland. Our message is owners should veto this move and MLB commissioner Manfred should not waive the $2 billion relocation fee.”

While Vides weighed Oakland’s loss, other fans such as Michael Melland, an Oakland resident since 1988, say good riddance.

“See ya. Wouldn’t want to be ya. They’ve destroyed this baseball team. They’ve insulted all of the fans. The owner is a billionaire … it’s like, OK, go ahead. We don’t want you here. … He ruined a whole brand here. I mean, look at these guys. What have they won? Three games and it’s already the last half of April. It’s terrible.

“Why should the poor taxpayers of Oakland who can’t even keep the schools, or the police, or health care going, why should they have to pony up just so he can make even more money? It’s insane.”