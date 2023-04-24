KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

How an Antisemitic Propaganda Group Started in the Bay

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJulie SmallAlan Montecillo
A closeup of a hand holding a smartphone displaying a photo of a black and white flyer contained in a zip lock bag
Mordechai Winter holds a photo on his phone of an anti-semitic flyer left in his driveway and several of his neighbors' driveways in Tiburon. The front of the flyer reads 'Let's Go Brandon: Every Single Aspect of the Biden Administration is Jewish.' The back of the flyer read 'Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.' (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

There were more than 2,700 incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault in 2021, the highest count since the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Extremism began tracking these incidents four decades ago. 

In October, a group called the Goyim Defense League hung a banner off I-405 in Los Angeles that read “Kanye Was Right About the Jews.” Although this happened in southern California, this group was actually founded right here, in the Bay Area.

Guests: Julie Small, KQED reporter and Jill Castellano, inewsource investigative reporter

This story was produced in partnership with inewsource, a nonprofit news organization in San Diego. It is part of an ongoing project with inewsource and other NPR stations to chronicle the extent of extremism in California.


Links:

