The Bay Area Roots of a Neo-Nazi Propaganda Group

The Bay Area is where Minadeo began spreading neo-Nazi propaganda, by placing antisemitic flyers on car windshields and driveways in Santa Rosa, Novato, Petaluma, Oakland and Berkeley, among other cities. In the past year, thousands of flyers linked to the Goyim Defense League and containing conspiracy theories have appeared across the country, from California to Minnesota to Wisconsin and to Florida, where Minadeo is currently agitating.

A Berkeley yoga studio owner’s effort to spread awareness about Minadeo may have contributed to why Minadeo left the Bay Area late last year. Nothing, though, has stopped him from spreading hate.

Minadeo typically starts his livestreams by proclaiming, “Let’s expose these Jewish lies.”

In one recent broadcast, Minadeo sported a white linen jacket, sunglasses and a gold chain with a swastika pendant. He raised his right, outstretched arm with the palm of his hand flat and pointed downward. The salute is arguably the most recognizable — and appropriated — symbol of Nazism besides the swastika, an ancient religious symbol.

The shock-jock broadcasts include antisemitic diatribes, racist memes and mash-ups of footage of the Third Reich, the Nazi regime that purposefully guided the genocide of 6 million Jewish people. Minadeo also baits young people on platforms like Omegle by engaging Jewish, LGBTQ or BIPOC teenagers in conversation by pretending to accept them before shouting racist, homophobic insults until they exit the chat.

Internet service providers have tried to curb GoyimTV’s reach. The channel has been kicked off the internet several times, but each time, streaming resumed on a new server within a matter of days.

Minadeo reads viewer comments from people who donate, raising hundreds of dollars during each livestream, and has extended his reach by encouraging followers to distribute antisemitic flyers, which can be downloaded from his site for free. Some of the flyers feature Jewish politicians and business leaders with the Star of David emblazoned on their foreheads, a crude reminder of the dehumanizing persecution of Jewish people who were forced to wear identifying badges during the Holocaust. “These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent,” a disclaimer at the bottom of the flyers reads.

Minadeo instructs viewers on how to clandestinely distribute the flyers and promises a free T-shirt to anyone who gets news coverage for their flyer drops. He shares videos from those who spread hate, including one that shows a person driving around an unidentified neighborhood while tossing flyers onto lawns. Another appears to be taken by a woman as she walks through a parking lot, placing flyers on car windshields.

The ADL has closely monitored the flyering incidents. In 2022, the ADL’s Center on Extremism recorded at least 454 incidents linked to Minadeo’s organization, a 513% increase from the 74 incidents the previous year. In total, flyers were distributed in 42 states and Washington, D.C., according to a preliminary count.

Teresa Drenick, the ADL’s deputy regional director for the Central Pacific Region, said the flyers are meant to cause fear and distress in the Jewish community.

“There’s psychological damage,” said Drenick, a former Alameda County assistant district attorney. “There’s intimidation, and there’s fear that is stirred within the neighborhood, within the community, within the city.”

'You'd hope that it never happens here. And then … '

Barbara Winter was shocked when she found a flyer in February 2022 in the driveway of her home in Tiburon.

“Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” read the flyer, which also listed the names of Jewish public health officials and drug company executives. At the bottom was a GoyimTV logo, which looks a lot like a swastika.

Winter and her husband, Mordechai Winter, were disgusted.

“My family comes from Europe and I was born in China,” he said. “I’m a refugee.”

Mordechai’s father fled Poland in 1939, finding refuge in Shanghai. His mother left Vienna in November 1938, after Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass. The organized violence was a tactic to expel Jews from territories and countries occupied by German forces.

“You’d hope that it never happens here,” Mordechai said of Tiburon, an affluent town perched on the San Francisco Bay in Marin County. “And then you have little bumps like this.”

Winter reported the flyer to police, who weren’t as surprised as she was. “They knew about it,” she said. “I wasn’t the first person that called them.”

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state have investigated numerous Goyim Defense League flyering incidents, but KQED hasn’t found any that resulted in prosecutions.

Laurie Nilsen, the public information officer for the Tiburon Police Department, said officers conducted an investigation. “We collected as much evidence as we could, and we went to the DA’s office and spoke to them about it,” she said.

Lori Frugoli, Marin County’s district attorney, determined the flyer was protected by the First Amendment. “This is infuriating and repugnant, and we reject this hateful behavior,” she said in a press release last year. “Such as they are, the messages in these flyers were intentionally designed and distributed in a manner that is protected as free speech.”

Sitting at his kitchen counter nearly a year after receiving the flyer, Mordechai said he understood the DA’s decision, but he also feels the flyers are disturbing.

“This isn’t exactly yelling ‘fire’ in a theater,” he said. “[But] it’s not harmless. It’s very offensive.”

A few local governments have found creative ways to exert pressure on people who distribute the flyers. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the police department invoked a local littering ordinance to make an arrest after successfully identifying fingerprints on a Goyim Defense League flyer, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

After hearing about the police approach in Kenosha, a Twitter user lambasted Marin County officials: “How come you can’t manage to do the same with flyers that are constantly being distributed all over Marin County?! You know who is responsible. We all do. Jon Minadeo Jr., Goyim Defense League. Do your jobs.”

In 2020, after a man put up dozens of stickers in downtown Fairfax of a large black swastika and the words, “We are everywhere,” Mark Solomons helped form the group Name, Oppose and Abolish Hate in Marin County.

“As much as I’m enraged at and upset at seeing a flyer like, ‘We are everywhere,’ I was really shocked that the DA was not able to do anything about it,” Solomons said.

His group has pushed for the creation of a county hate crime task force, and advocated for the state to strengthen hate crime laws.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2282, which expands the locations where a swastika, a burning cross or a noose are prohibited to include K–12 schools and colleges, cemeteries, places of worship or employment, private property and public parks, spaces and facilities. While AB 2282 doesn’t prohibit Goyim Defense League’s use of flyers because they don’t include swastikas or make specific threats of violence, Solomons said the new law is encouraging at a time when a lot of things are discouraging.

“You know, we’ve been fighting — those people that are older. Now we have to fight for the things we already won,” said Solomons, referring to the push to eliminate religious persecution. “Some of us have to keep slogging on.”

Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly has written resolutions condemning the flyers. It’s symbolic, but Connolly said it’s important to take a stand.

“We know who’s doing this,” he said. “It’s a small, fringe, right-wing group. It certainly does not speak for the community at large. That having been said, it is in our midst and it’s impacting our neighbors, our Jewish community.

“As these incidents increase, I think the response, the awareness, the education, the push against [it] also has to increase,” Connolly added.

'Hate speech leads to an increase in hate violence'

Stephen Piggott, researcher of white nationalism and antidemocracy groups for the Western States Center, a pro-democracy organization monitoring extremism in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain States, said the Goyim Defense League’s public antics make its hateful message more dangerous.

“There’s no question that hate speech leads to an increase in hate violence,” said Piggott. “I think we must be clear that the GDL are not simply these keyboard warriors. They’re often engaging in real-world bigotry and threatening behavior.”

In May, Minadeo, Wilson and a small group of supporters rented a U-Haul truck and covered it with antisemitic symbols and rhetoric. They drove to the Beverly Hilton, a hotel on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

According to a video posted on Twitter by StopAntisemitism, a group that calls out "antisemites" to hold them accountable, two men dressed as members of the Sturmabteilung, a Nazi paramilitary group colloquially known as the brownshirts, paraded around the truck. Minadeo, who is wearing a black hat with fake side curls shouts, “The Nazis are coming!” Wilson also appears in the video.