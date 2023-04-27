SoCalGas Helped Bankroll Law Firm's Fight Against Berkeley Natural Gas Ban

SoCalGas, the nation’s largest natural gas utility, billed a ratepayer account more than $1 million to support a successful legal challenge against Berkeley’s first-in-the-nation law banning gas hookups in new buildings.

In a California Public Utilities Commission filing released last week, the utility admitted it had paid the Redwood City-based law firm Reichman Jorgensen $1.14 million (PDF) in 2021 specifically to research whether local measures affecting gas service — like the one in Berkeley — could be preempted by federal energy regulations.

Referencing a provision in a 50-year-old federal energy production law, the firm delivered that precise argument to a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of its client, the California Restaurant Association (CRA), a trade group that sued Berkeley after it passed the ordinance in 2019.

The judges agreed, and last week struck down Berkeley’s law, overruling a lower court’s 2021 decision to uphold it.

Berkeley City Council member Kate Harrison, who introduced the gas ban, said she would ask the city attorney to request a rehearing of the case before an 11-judge panel of the 9th Circuit.

“I expect we will collectively mount a robust legal defense,” she said at a press conference on Thursday. “We know what this is really about: the dangerous idea that business profits trump local and state governments’ right to protect our community’s health and safety and a habitable climate.”

Harrison insisted the city’s ordinance remains in effect despite the recent ruling — as the court has yet to issue an injunction or stay.