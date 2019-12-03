Environmentalists Say Natural Gas Industry Behind Restaurant Group’s Challenge to Berkeley Gas Ban

In July, Berkeley unanimously approved the first-in-the-nation legislation to ban natural gas pipes in most new residential and commercial construction, starting in 2020, as a means of achieving greenhouse gas reduction goals. The measure was hailed by environmentalists, who say scaling back use of the planet-warming fossil fuel is essential in the fight against climate change. Since then, more than a dozen other cities in California, including San Jose, have passed similar measures to scrap gas.

The suit, filed in late November by the restaurant trade group, “copy-and-pastes” misleading talking points from the oil and gas industry’s public relations playbook, Delforge argues, while resorting to scare tactics to bolster its claims, including warnings of power shutoffs and price spikes.

“The restaurant association is aligning itself with fossil fuel interests in a way that may not be in the interest of its members,” he added.

Environmentalists also note that the gas industry has consistently, if modestly, contributed to the restaurant association (CRA): Since 2016, Southern California Gas Company and San Diego Gas and Electric, both subsidiaries of Sempra Energy, a Los Angeles-based company with major gas holdings in the U.S. and Mexico, have collectively given the group more than $142,000 in charitable contributions and membership dues, according to California Public Utilities Commission records.

“I’d be surprised if this [lawsuit] wasn’t funded by the gas industry,” said Earthjustice staff attorney Matt Vespa. “It’s not cheap to file this.”

CRA declined to say how the suit was being funded. “We do not provide information about our members or their financial commitments to our various advocacy efforts, including this lawsuit,” said CRA spokeswoman Sharokina Shams in an email. “The funding for the lawsuit is not part of the case or the issues involved.”

CRA President and CEO Jot Condie was also quick to dismiss any allegations of his group being tethered to the gas industry.

“Suggesting that the restaurant industry has ‘ties’ to the natural gas industry is like saying restaurants have ties to knife manufacturers. Both of these things are essential to restaurant operations today,” he said in an email. “If a local government tried to ban cutting tools in restaurant kitchens, we would take issue with that, too. Critics of the legal action we took appear to be looking for monsters under the bed — perhaps because they’re unable to dispute the actual substance of the claim — the serious impact to restaurants from a ban on a critical energy source, not to mention, a flagrant violation of law.”

Vespa, though, argues that such claims are “disingenuous,” as the city’s ban will not impact any restaurants operating in existing buildings, and only affect the tiny percentage of restaurants that move into future sites.