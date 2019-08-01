SoCalGas, a Sempra Company, produces only one thing; with the state aiming for 100% renewable energy by 2045, the company's days of selling natural gas to millions of customers are numbered.

“SoCalGas is really clear that it sees the state's climate goals really as an existential threat,” said Mike Campbell, a program manager with the Public Advocates Office at the CPUC, an independent watchdog that represents ratepayers in commission proceedings.

Campbell’s office argues that the utility’s tactics include lying to regulators, undermining efficiency codes and standards, and “astroturfing:” funding a seemingly independent advocacy group with ratepayer money. The independent watchdog is asking the commission to sanction SoCalGas, investigate its relationship with the nonprofit Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions, and withhold bonuses that would benefit the utility’s shareholders.

While utilities commonly work to sway regulatory outcomes, critics say what SoCalGas is doing is out of the ordinary.

“We know we have to move past gas to address climate change, to improve air quality, and so on,” said Earthjustice attorney Matt Vespa, who was among the first to raise questions about the utility’s tactics. “They've been fighting against this time and again; now they’re amplifying their efforts even more.”

SoCalGas countered in a statement that while it has respect for the Public Advocates Office, the claims that the company lied or misled regulators are “simply untrue.” SoCalGas argues that “[c]onsumers want choice,” and the company is offering that.

Who is Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions?

Natural gas heats water for showers, warms homes in winter, tumbles clothes dry, and cooks food in many California kitchens. That’s why buildings contribute about 25% of the state’s carbon pollution; they’re an often-overlooked source of fossil fuel emissions.

Californians for Balanced Energy Solutions (C4BES) focuses on the kitchens: its website features homey, multiracial photos of happy people cooking food, all gathered around flame-fed stoves. The nonprofit registered with the state in January, saying it’s “representing the interests of gas industrial, commercial and residential users.”

Critics, including Earthjustice and the Sierra Club, argue that the group is a front: documents filed with the CPUC reveal that SoCalGas paid consultants to set up C4BES. Language the utility circulated in recruiting for the organization is nearly word-for-word the core principles now on the C4BES website.