Antmen Pimentel Mendoza: 'Eau D’Bedroom Dancing (I Learn from You)'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

It’s National Poetry Month and we are mixing it up. Throughout April we’ll be bringing you one poem each week from a Bay Area poet with an upcoming reading.

Oakland-based poet Antmen Pimentel Mendoza says for him, poetry as an orientation to the world is really earnest.

“That’s like asking me to spend time with something,” said Mendoza. “Spend enough of my limited time on this Earth with something that I sit down and write about it and not just write about it, but think about sound and image. So if I’m doing that, I want it to be worth it.”

He experienced a difficult breakup at the end of last summer and lately has interested in writing romantic poetry. His poem “Eau D’Bedroom Dancing (I Learn from You)” was originally published in Diode Poetry Journal.