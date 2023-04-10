KQED is a proud member of
Antmen Pimentel Mendoza: 'Eau D’Bedroom Dancing (I Learn from You)'

Spencer WhitneyMaria Esquinca
A person with long dark hair and a striped short sleeve shirt stands outside.
Oakland-based poet Antmen Pimentel Mendoza.  (Courtesy of Antmen Pimentel Mendoza )

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

It’s National Poetry Month and we are mixing it up.  Throughout April we’ll be bringing you one poem each week from a Bay Area poet with an upcoming reading.

Oakland-based poet Antmen Pimentel Mendoza says for him, poetry as an orientation to the world is really earnest.

“That’s like asking me to spend time with something,” said Mendoza. “Spend enough of my limited time on this Earth with something that I sit down and write about it and not just write about it, but think about sound and image. So if I’m doing that, I want it to be worth it.”

He experienced a difficult breakup at the end of last summer and lately has interested in writing romantic poetry. His poem “Eau D’Bedroom Dancing (I Learn from You)” was originally published in Diode Poetry Journal.

“In the time since, I’ve been exploring what it looks like to be connected with folks actually, not just connect with people connected to romance,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza identifies as a queer and trans Filipinx American who is also a pop culture enthusiast.

“I think about queerness [in] the way that I love,” said Mendoza. “And queerness as the way that I present myself in public, because that is how I’m signaling how I’d like to be loved and how I hope to love. Queerness is is the only framework through which I understand love at this point.”

Mendoza will be reading his poetry live at Medicine for Nightmares in San Francisco on April 15 at 7:30 p.m.