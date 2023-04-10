Oakland Begins Evicting Unhoused Residents at Wood Street Commons

The city has long planned to redevelop the formerly vacant lot into affordable housing. It purchased the property, which is across from Raimondi Park, in 2007 for $8 million as part of a larger redevelopment of the area that authorized around 1,500 new homes and apartments.

But progress at the lot was delayed for more than a decade, due in part to the 2008 foreclosure crisis and subsequent Great Recession, according to a city report. In 2018, the city selected a developer to build 170 affordable, for-sale and rental apartments at the site.

Officials initially scheduled evictions for Jan. 9, so the developer could start assessing the kind of environmental remediation it needs to build housing there. But residents successfully filed for a temporary restraining order — citing the onslaught of historic storms and lack of adequate alternative housing as grounds to delay.

The city received two state grants last year, totaling $8.3 million, to relocate residents to a new cabin community site at 2601 Wood Street in Oakland, consisting of 70 “tuff shed” structures with space for 100 beds. But the site hadn’t yet opened when the city issued its eviction orders, and Federal District Judge William Orrick ordered the city to delay evictions until it had.

“Give us some real options. Instead of putting us in the cycle of being housed — get us housed,” said Freeway, a Wood Street resident, who had a bad experience at a different “tuff shed” site in Oakland. “With all of the vacant lots and all the vacant houses that are here, there’s no reason all of us couldn’t be housed — and then some.”

In a Feb. 24 court filing, Supervising Deputy City Attorney Jamilah Jefferson wrote that the city had opened the community cabin site and had RV parking spaces available. Orrick lifted the restraining order three days later.

The Commons is the last remaining portion of the much larger Wood Street settlement, which, until last year, was home to around 300 people. It stretched for more than a mile under Interstate 880 on land owned by Caltrans, BNSF railway, private individuals and the city of Oakland. In September, Caltrans evicted residents from the land it owns, citing safety concerns, after a fire on July 11 sent plumes of black smoke onto the freeway above, stopping traffic.