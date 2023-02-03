Judge to Allow Evictions at Long-Running Oakland Homeless Encampment, Residents Vow to Fight

The city had planned to begin evicting residents on Jan. 9. But, residents successfully filed for a temporary restraining order, citing the historic storms ravaging the state and the lack of alternative shelter options.

At Friday’s hearing, held via Zoom, residents appealed to District Judge William Orrick to allow them more time to remain, while the city completes constructing a tiny cabin community a few blocks away. The city received $4.7 million from the state to relocate residents of the Commons to the new tiny cabin site, which will ultimately have 100 beds. But Oakland attorney Jamilah Jefferson said only 30 spaces will be available by the time evictions are likely to begin and that there would be around 50 by the end of the month.

“All the cabins aren't up there yet,” said Commons resident and organizer John Janosko. “Why can't we wait until it’s fully operational? … It doesn't make any sense.”

Residents also expressed concerns about the design of the tiny cabin site. Residents – most of whom live in a trailer, RV or other type of vehicle – won’t be able to bring their trailers with them to the new location. Typical stays are 90 days, with options to extend, but there’s no guarantee of permanent housing.

Brigitte Nicoletti, an attorney with the East Bay Community Law Center that’s representing residents in the case, told Orrick that presents a difficult choice for residents deciding whether to move in. If they give up their trailers, and ultimately don’t get housing, they could be back on the street without shelter.

“These (tiny cabin) programs allow for individuals to be removed at the discretion of the service provider,” Nicoletti said. “It's very hard to imagine the amount of risk they'd be placed in to make that decision.”

Nicoletti said residents have also experienced difficult living conditions at other tiny cabin sites the city operates, including “extended periods of lack of access to basic necessities, like food and electricity and clean drinking water.”

Ford testified at the hearing that he, along with other residents with severe anxiety, PTSD and other mental health conditions, would find it difficult to be placed in such a facility.

“I can't be around too many people, especially strangers,” Ford said. “And it doesn't matter whether you know them or not, they put you together with whoever.”