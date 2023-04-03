Community and Civil Rights Groups Hold Vigil and Rally Over Recent Deaths at Santa Rita Jail

“The last time my brother Donald Nelson was able to walk, it was walking into this facility … that was May 1st, 2020,” said Norma Nelson. She said her brother, Donald Nelson, died after he was fatally assaulted in a holding cell by another detainee just hours into custody. “Losing a loved one who needs medical and mental health care while in the hands of our social and criminal justice system cuts to the heart with a different kind of pain — it’s deep.”

Nelson added that the sheriff's department didn't acknowledge the murder publicly until a reporter months later reported it. Lt. Tya Modeste, public information officer for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, said she was aware that their “reputation wasn’t great in the past,” and that “people found out their family members passed away by hearing it on the news,” but she says they’ve been working hard under the new sheriff, Yesenia Sanchez, to turn that around.

“We welcome peaceful protests and understand that the community and families are frustrated,” said Modeste. “It's difficult to see someone lose their life … We're not just sitting back and watching people die in our custody.”

Modeste outlined various initiatives the ACSO has taken, including building a focus group and inviting community members to discussions with the executive staff and Sanchez about grievances; working with federal monitors and attorneys that represent the incarcerated population on federal oversight; working collectively with community-based partners; sending out press releases when someone dies in custody; and getting in touch with families.

“We're putting policies and practices in place so that we can make sure that when something like this happens, that we look at our policies, we look at our practices, we look at our services," said Modeste. "We invite all the stakeholders to the table so that we're discussing this together and we're looking at ways to make sure we're providing better service for our incarcerated population. Sheriff Sanchez is committed to restoring public trust. She's committed to making sure that we're being absolutely transparent.”

Katy Polony, a family advocate who works with Families Advocating for the Seriously Mentally Ill, says there's a need for more hospital beds, supportive housing, continuum of care, and case management teams.

“Families are getting no support, no training, nothing. When their kids are cycling through the system, they're like, ‘What do I do? What am I doing?,’ ” said Polony. “The most important thing with someone who has schizophrenia or another psychotic disease is to treat them right away. We need early intervention programs, which means a psychiatrist, a psychologist, a vocal rehab … We could do it, but we don't.”

Tiffany Monk, who says her brother who was schizophrenic, bipolar, and had high blood pressure, died in Santa Rita Jail, but she says the lack of communication and cooperation from the authorities means she’s still not sure exactly what happened to her brother.

“I'm hoping [the new sheriff] makes a difference, that she takes her job seriously and holds these people accountable because it's not right," said Monk. "They're killing people and it's like nothing's happening.”

According to a report from KTVU, Santa Rita Jail has had an average daily population of 2,930 inmates over the last five years with a death rate of 13.6 deaths per 1,000 inmates. Many of those inmates are still awaiting trial.

“We've all come together to say our community needs to do more,” said Kim Graves of FASMI. “We need to be able to stop the injustice, the criminalization of our young [and] of our loved ones.”

KQED's Annelise Finney contributed reporting to this story.