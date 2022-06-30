Grand Jury: Major Health and Safety Violations at Santa Rita Jail Require ‘Urgent Attention’

The investigation additionally identifies lackluster security procedures at the facility that often fail to block visitors and employees from smuggling in contraband, especially drugs — an issue its staff view “as perhaps the most serious and persistent challenge faced by the jail.”

The grand jurors reported that during their 13 inspection visits, they were only asked for credentials once and were never made to go through a metal detector or undergo a bag search.

Accounts of such lax oversight track with the jail's recent history of overdose deaths and smuggling scandals. In July 2020, an Alameda County Sheriff's technician was charged with 10 felonies for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine and a cellphone to an inmate awaiting trial for murder. The following month, a female detainee died from an overdose of fentanyl that had been smuggled in from an outside dealer.

Around the same time, the jail's medical director was fired for writing fake prescriptions to obtain opioid pain medications.

Operated by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rita Jail is among the largest detention facilities in the country. As of February 2022, the 33-year-old facility held roughly 2,260 male and female detainees — about 65% of its total capacity. Nearly two-thirds of its population have not been convicted of crimes, and are awaiting adjudication.

The grand jury, whose investigation included extensive interviews and reviews of thousands of pages of records, makes nearly 30 recommendations for improving conditions at the facility. Among them: regular safety inspections, tighter security at entry points, an updated and more responsive grievance process for detainees, increased access to outdoor areas and stricter enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The sheriff's office, which has 90 days to respond to the report, declined this week to comment on the findings, saying it was still reviewing them.

“While some of the information related to the Santa Rita Jail has been public for some time, we will obviously need time to review the comments in their entirety before an informed statement can be made,” Tya M. Modeste, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in an email.