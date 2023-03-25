SF Unified Resolves $5.4 Million Legal Battle With School Bus Operator Over Pandemic Fees

The San Francisco Unified School District on Friday reached a settlement with its former school bus provider in a lawsuit over ongoing payments during the pandemic, when students were learning from home.

The terms of the deal with First Student, the bus operator, have not yet been released and the agreement must now be approved by the city's Board of Education.

"Today First Student and SFUSD reached a mutual settlement with no admission of liability on either side. We are glad the matter is resolved," said Joe Arellano, a spokesperson for First Student. “First Student took great pride in partnering with SFUSD for decades, transporting generations of families. We hope to return to the community in the future if the opportunity arises.”

On Thursday afternoon, a jury reached a verdict in the case in San Francisco Superior Court, records show. But a "fatal inconsistency" associated with the verdict caused the trial to continue into Friday, when the two parties ultimately settled.

“SFUSD and First Student reached a settlement agreement which will go to the Board of Education for approval at an upcoming meeting,” said Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for SFUSD.