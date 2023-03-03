San Francisco Unified Faces $5.4 Million Legal Battle Over Bus Bills During School Closures

San Francisco Unified’s former school bus provider is suing the district for $5.4 million for payments it claims the district failed to make during the 2020-21 school year when students were participating in distance learning.

The latest dispute, which is not the first between the private transportation company First Student, Inc. and SFUSD, comes as both businesses and school districts across the country are scrambling to recover from losses during the pandemic.

“This case is a corporate shakedown of our public school district by the largest bus company in the United States,” said Nancy Harris, the attorney representing SFUSD, during opening statements for the jury trial. “The terms of the contract provide that the school district agreed to pay First Student only when drivers employed by First Student drove students in buses owned by First Student to and from schools and other points.”

Ohio-based First Student is the country’s largest school bus transportation service provider and worked with San Francisco Unified for 40 years before the two organizations cut ties during the pandemic.

While there’s no disagreement that buses weren’t running their usual routes during the 2020-21 school year, representatives for First Student allege that the district owes them money for non-transportation services, such as bus maintenance and vehicle insurance. The company invoiced SFUSD for $5.4 million for those additional costs in the fall of 2021.