SF School District Apologizes For Not Paying, Underpaying Hundreds of Teachers — but the Problem Persists

As many as 1,500 educators in the San Francisco school district may be having some kind of problem with their paychecks or haven’t been paid at all in the last month, according to the teachers' union.

The problem stems from the district’s switching to a new accounting system, but may also speak to deeper troubles within the finance department.

The turmoil comes at a time when district and board leadership has been under scrutiny for its inability to successfully manage finances.

Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for the district issued a statement saying the district apologizes, takes full responsibility, and is trying to fix the issue, blaming problems on the transition from an antiquated system to EMPower SF, the new system which cost the district $9.5 million.

"This is inexcusable and should not have happened," Dudnick said.

The district says the vast majority of the district's 10,000 employees have been properly paid via EMPowerSF, but the number of teachers finding issues with their pay keeps growing. Teachers are paid monthly, so many are just now finding issues. Others began seeing and reporting problems two months ago.

The district has moved 10 staff from other duties to support payroll, a district spokesperson said in a statement, and that staff are “working to figure out any error patterns caused by the new process or system configuration so that corrections are made for subsequent pay periods.”

Like Prince, most of the educators affected are those who have two different work roles. They might work as a para-educator, a substitute, or work Saturday school or at a work-recovery program. Some are on leave. But there are also issues with benefits and withholdings.

Teacher Elia Romero got a call from her accountant last week. “My accountant was shocked. He told me I owed $8,000 between federal and state [taxes]. I usually owe about $2,000 every year.”

When Romero told the district it had under-withheld her taxes in 2021, she said the district told her to go and change her withholding for this coming year. But that won’t fix this year's problem.

“I will be wiping out a lot of savings to pay this and it feels like a punch in the stomach. I owe a lot of money because the district screwed up. It's a bitter pill to swallow. It's very hard to come up with $8,000 by April 18, and I am considering selling my mutual funds to cover it. It just really brought me to tears.”

Beyond its initial cost, the school board approved two more payments totaling an additional $4.2 million to support the launch of EMPowerSF last year. “They said the additional money was needed for more transitional time and prep and people to go live,” said school board commissioner Matt Alexander.

“They wanted all that money to make for a smooth roll-out, but all the stuff that they were trying to prevent, is happening. It is anything but smooth,” he said. Alexander says he is horribly frustrated with the slow pace of getting teachers paid.

Teachers get paid once a month, so missing their money has created panic for some, who spoke out angrily during recent school board meetings.

Over a hundred educators had to take time off teaching and parent-teacher conferences last week to attend a district pop-up clinic to try and fix their paychecks.

So far, the district has cut 861 checks to educators, according to the teachers’ union, United Educators of San Francisco, which represents 6,500 teachers in the district. The district says the vast majority of all of its 10,000 employees have been compensated without trouble since the rollout of the new payroll system.

he district says it has set up a support ticketing system to help accurately track and follow up on every issue of non-payment or underpayment.

Lihn Gee has filed several tickets with the district’s system since she realized the district underpaid her roughly $4,500, and was told a payroll specialist would assist.

“That's the third time that I've submitted the ticket, and so far no one has reached out to me,” said Gee, who teaches at Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School in Visitacion Valley, as well as online teaching and credit recovery teaching at night.

“I mean, this year has been really rough to begin with already. So to do your job to help kids who are not your regular day-to-day do this and then to not get paid … I have been very patient, but it's infuriating. Like you're not respecting the work that we're doing,” Gee said.

Gee got an email Friday morning from a person who works in the district telling her to check her bank account. When she did, Gee found the district had deposited just $130 of the $4,500 they owe her.

“It’s demoralizing,” Gee said.