These Proven Schizophrenia Treatments Work. Why Won't Insurance Companies Cover Them?

This episode contains mentions of suicide.

Too often, psychosis isn’t treated until it’s too late. But studies from early psychosis clinics show that patients see a greater reduction of symptoms, like voices or delusions, and a greater improvement in functioning at school, at work and in their social lives, compared to people who get treatment as usual.

But too often, private insurers don’t cover these treatments, leaving many families to navigate the byzantine system of insurance on their own.

This episode of The California Report Magazine first aired on March 1, 2023.



