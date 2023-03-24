KQED is a proud member of
We Don’t Know Whether Most of the Bay’s Levees Are Safe

Ericka Cruz GuevarraEzra David RomeroMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
A flooded rural town under brown water with houses and cars from an aerial shot.
 (Courtesy of Alfredo Torres)

Residents of Pajaro in Monterey County were finally allowed to return home Thursday after destructive flooding from last week’s storms. When the levee broke, causing the town to flood, it wasn’t a huge surprise; problems with that levee have been well-known for decades, but it wasn’t enough to address the problem fast enough.

The Bay Area has hundreds of its own levees. And it turns out, we don’t really know how safe or vulnerable most of them are.


Guest: Ezra David Romero, climate reporter for KQED

Links

