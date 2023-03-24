Mixed!: Figure Skater Tai Babilonia's Rise to Fame; Central Valley Family Reunited After Four Years Apart

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Olympic figure skater Tai Babilonia and her skating partner Randy Gardner rapidly ascended figure skating’s ranks to become World Champions in 1979. They were favorites at the 1980 Olympics, but an injury ended their dream of a medal. For our series Mixed! Stories of Mixed Race Californians, co-hosts Sasha Khokha and Marisa Lagos spoke to Babilonia about growing up in a mixed race family in the 1960s and the racism and exotification she faced as an athlete and public figure.

In 2019, José Luis Ruiz Arévalos left his family in the Central Valley to apply for his green card in Mexico, but ended up separated from them for almost four years. He got caught up in changes the Trump administration made to the questions consulate officials ask people trying to become legal residents. Last month, José was finally able to return home, but as Edsource Reporter Zaidee Stavely tells us, his forced absence changed the course of his children’s lives.