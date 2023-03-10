Post-Roe | CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia

Post-Roe

A move to stop selling abortion pills by Walgreens has led California to cut ties with the pharmaceutical giant. We check in with Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert, reporter for Insider, on the latest fight surrounding reproductive rights.

CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia

Plus, the California Environmental Protection Agency often leads policies that are ahead of the nation in the fight against climate change. We sit down with the newest Cal EPA secretary, Yana Garcia, to discuss what she plans to accomplish.

Something Beautiful: Chinese Culture Center of SF

In 1965, one year after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco was founded to combat racism and inequity. Fifty years later, the center is still elevating underserved communities, and it's this week's look at Something Beautiful.